Error: Cannot use object of type stdClass as array

#5

Phalcon\Mvc\Application handle

/var/www/html/repo/code/public/index.php (54) <?php //declare(strict_types=1); //error_reporting(E_ALL); ini_set('display_errors', 'false'); use Phalcon\Di\FactoryDefault; use Phalcon\Debug; define('BASE_PATH', dirname(__DIR__)); define('APP_PATH', BASE_PATH . '/app'); try { $debug = new Debug(); $debug->listen(); /** * The FactoryDefault Dependency Injector automatically registers * the services that provide a full stack framework. */ $di = new FactoryDefault(); /** * Environments variables */ include '../../env.php'; /** * Read services */ include APP_PATH . '/config/services.php'; /** * Handle routes */ include APP_PATH . '/config/router.php'; /** * Get config service for use in inline setup below */ $config = $di->getConfig(); /** * Include Autoloader */ include APP_PATH . '/config/loader.php'; /** * Handle the request */ $application = new \Phalcon\Mvc\Application($di); echo $application->handle($_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'])->getContent(); } catch (\Exception $e) { if(getenv("DEBUG")==="true"){ echo $e->getMessage() . '<br>'; echo '<pre>' . $e->getTraceAsString() . '</pre>'; }else{ //Redireccionando cuando no se tiene data header('location: /404'); } }