Phalcon Framework 4.1.2

Error: Cannot use object of type stdClass as array

/var/www/html/repo/code/cache/_var_www_html_repo_code_app_views_notas_detalle.volt.php (220)
#0unknown
#1Phalcon\Mvc\View\Engine\Volt->render
#2Phalcon\Mvc\View->engineRender
#3Phalcon\Mvc\View->processRender
#4Phalcon\Mvc\View->render
#5Phalcon\Mvc\Application->handle
/var/www/html/repo/code/public/index.php (54)
<?php
//declare(strict_types=1);
//error_reporting(E_ALL);
ini_set('display_errors', 'false');
 
use Phalcon\Di\FactoryDefault;
use Phalcon\Debug;
 
define('BASE_PATH', dirname(__DIR__));
define('APP_PATH', BASE_PATH . '/app');
 
try {
    $debug = new Debug();
    $debug->listen();
 
    /**
     * The FactoryDefault Dependency Injector automatically registers
     * the services that provide a full stack framework.
     */
 
    $di = new FactoryDefault();
 
    /**
     * Environments variables
     */
    include '../../env.php';
 
    /**
     * Read services
     */
    include APP_PATH . '/config/services.php';
 
    /**
     * Handle routes
     */
    include APP_PATH . '/config/router.php';
 
    /**
     * Get config service for use in inline setup below
     */
    $config = $di->getConfig();
 
    /**
     * Include Autoloader
     */
    include APP_PATH . '/config/loader.php';
 
    /**
     * Handle the request
     */
 
    $application = new \Phalcon\Mvc\Application($di);
 
    echo $application->handle($_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'])->getContent();
 
} catch (\Exception $e) {
    if(getenv("DEBUG")==="true"){
        echo $e->getMessage() . '<br>';
        echo '<pre>' . $e->getTraceAsString() . '</pre>';
    }else{
        //Redireccionando cuando no se tiene data
        header('location: /404');
    }
}
KeyValue
_url/servicios-a-la-comunidad/san-borja-familia-encuentra-a-perra-de-apoyo-emocional-en-el-parque-san-francisco-de-asis-1482349
KeyValue
USERwww-data
HOME/var/www
HTTP_X_VARNISH3494908
HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODINGgzip
HTTP_CLOUDFRONT_VIEWER_ASN6147
HTTP_CLOUDFRONT_FORWARDED_PROTOhttps
HTTP_CLOUDFRONT_VIEWER_COUNTRYPE
HTTP_CLOUDFRONT_IS_DESKTOP_VIEWERfalse
HTTP_CLOUDFRONT_IS_SMARTTV_VIEWERfalse
HTTP_CLOUDFRONT_IS_TABLET_VIEWERfalse
HTTP_CLOUDFRONT_IS_MOBILE_VIEWERtrue
HTTP_SEC_CH_UA_PLATFORM"Android"
HTTP_SEC_CH_UA_MOBILE?1
HTTP_SEC_CH_UA"Chromium";v="112", "Google Chrome";v="112", "Not:A-Brand";v="99"
HTTP_SEC_FETCH_DESTdocument
HTTP_SEC_FETCH_USER?1
HTTP_SEC_FETCH_MODEnavigate
HTTP_SEC_FETCH_SITEcross-site
HTTP_UPGRADE_INSECURE_REQUESTS1
HTTP_REFERERhttps://rpp.pe/
HTTP_ACCEPTtext/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/avif,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8,application/signed-exchange;v=b3;q=0.7
HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGEes-US,es-419;q=0.9,es;q=0.8
HTTP_VIA2.0 d7d2d082ef2deeb97c85fa0ec32cc66e.cloudfront.net (CloudFront)
HTTP_X_AMZ_CF_ID4-bTTgVL6VHyyDI-9GEVBgxNso93TS1sLAHcCMc88d412rRnwWrJyw==
HTTP_USER_AGENTMozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; K) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/112.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36
HTTP_X_REAL_IP127.0.0.1
HTTP_X_AMZN_TRACE_IDSelf=1-6453155c-70d564612c436ba559b5e873;Root=1-6453155c-3e24b99e027803776adbd814
HTTP_HOSTrotafono.pe
HTTP_X_FORWARDED_PORT80
HTTP_X_FORWARDED_PROTOhttp
HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR181.66.139.66, 18.68.11.111, 50.0.0.87, 127.0.0.1, 3.235.241.52
SCRIPT_FILENAME/var/www/html/repo/code/public/index.php
PATH_INFO
REDIRECT_STATUS200
SERVER_NAMEdefault_server
SERVER_PORT8080
SERVER_ADDR50.0.1.137
REMOTE_PORT8056
REMOTE_ADDR50.0.0.200
SERVER_SOFTWAREnginx/1.18.0
GATEWAY_INTERFACECGI/1.1
REQUEST_SCHEMEhttp
SERVER_PROTOCOLHTTP/1.1
DOCUMENT_ROOT/var/www/html/repo/code/public
DOCUMENT_URI/index.php
REQUEST_URI/servicios-a-la-comunidad/san-borja-familia-encuentra-a-perra-de-apoyo-emocional-en-el-parque-san-francisco-de-asis-1482349
SCRIPT_NAME/index.php
CONTENT_LENGTH
CONTENT_TYPE
REQUEST_METHODGET
QUERY_STRING_url=/servicios-a-la-comunidad/san-borja-familia-encuentra-a-perra-de-apoyo-emocional-en-el-parque-san-francisco-de-asis-1482349&
FCGI_ROLERESPONDER
PHP_SELF/index.php
REQUEST_TIME_FLOAT1683166556.0542
REQUEST_TIME1683166556
#Path
0/var/www/html/repo/code/public/index.php
1/var/www/html/repo/env.php
2/var/www/html/repo/code/app/config/services.php
3/var/www/html/repo/code/app/config/router.php
4/var/www/html/repo/code/app/config/config.php
5/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/autoload.php
6/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/composer/autoload_real.php
7/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/composer/platform_check.php
8/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/composer/ClassLoader.php
9/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/composer/autoload_static.php
10/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/ralouphie/getallheaders/src/getallheaders.php
11/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/guzzlehttp/promises/src/functions_include.php
12/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/guzzlehttp/promises/src/functions.php
13/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/deprecation-contracts/function.php
14/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/functions_include.php
15/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/guzzlehttp/guzzle/src/functions.php
16/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/polyfill-mbstring/bootstrap.php
17/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/phpseclib/phpseclib/phpseclib/bootstrap.php
18/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/polyfill-php80/bootstrap.php
19/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/polyfill-intl-normalizer/bootstrap.php
20/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/polyfill-ctype/bootstrap.php
21/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/polyfill-php72/bootstrap.php
22/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/polyfill-intl-idn/bootstrap.php
23/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/polyfill-intl-grapheme/bootstrap.php
24/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/string/Resources/functions.php
25/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/polyfill-php73/bootstrap.php
26/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/mtdowling/jmespath.php/src/JmesPath.php
27/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/polyfill-iconv/bootstrap.php
28/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/var-dumper/Resources/functions/dump.php
29/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/swiftmailer/swiftmailer/lib/swift_required.php
30/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/swiftmailer/swiftmailer/lib/classes/Swift.php
31/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/aws/aws-sdk-php/src/functions.php
32/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/mongodb/mongodb/src/functions.php
33/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/polyfill-php81/bootstrap.php
34/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/psy/psysh/src/functions.php
35/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/beste/clock/src/Clock.php
36/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/stella-maris/clock/src/ClockInterface.php
37/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/ramsey/uuid/src/functions.php
38/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/beste/json/src/Json.php
39/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/ezyang/htmlpurifier/library/HTMLPurifier.composer.php
40/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient-services/autoload.php
41/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/aliases.php
42/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Client.php
43/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Service.php
44/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/AccessToken/Revoke.php
45/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/AccessToken/Verify.php
46/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Model.php
47/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Utils/UriTemplate.php
48/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/AuthHandler/Guzzle6AuthHandler.php
49/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/AuthHandler/Guzzle7AuthHandler.php
50/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/AuthHandler/Guzzle5AuthHandler.php
51/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/AuthHandler/AuthHandlerFactory.php
52/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Http/Batch.php
53/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Http/MediaFileUpload.php
54/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Http/REST.php
55/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Task/Retryable.php
56/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Task/Exception.php
57/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Exception.php
58/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Task/Runner.php
59/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Collection.php
60/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Service/Exception.php
61/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Service/Resource.php
62/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/google/apiclient/src/Task/Composer.php
63/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/polyfill-mbstring/Mbstring.php
64/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/symfony/polyfill-mbstring/Resources/unidata/lowerCase.php
65/var/www/html/repo/code/app/config/loader.php
66/var/www/html/repo/code/app/controllers/NotasController.php
67/var/www/html/repo/code/app/controllers/ControllerBase.php
68/var/www/html/repo/code/app/controllers/SessionController.php
69/var/www/html/repo/code/app/documents/CasosCuradosPublicados.php
70/var/www/html/repo/code/app/documents/MongoDB.php
71/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/mongodb/mongodb/src/Client.php
72/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/mongodb/mongodb/src/Database.php
73/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/mongodb/mongodb/src/Collection.php
74/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/mongodb/mongodb/src/Operation/Find.php
75/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/mongodb/mongodb/src/Operation/Executable.php
76/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/mongodb/mongodb/src/Operation/Explainable.php
77/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/mongodb/mongodb/src/Model/BSONArray.php
78/var/www/html/repo/code/vendor/mongodb/mongodb/src/Model/BSONDocument.php
79/var/www/html/repo/code/cache/_var_www_html_repo_code_app_views_notas_detalle.volt.php
80/var/www/html/repo/code/cache/_var_www_html_repo_code_app_views_partials_download.volt.php
Memory
Usage2097152